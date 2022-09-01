© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Celebrating the arts events of September, in First Friday Arts

Published September 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
first friday arts

In another month, the nights will be longer than the days, and the things we can do out-of-doors will be more limited.

So let's live up these final days of summer, and take in the many arts offerings of September, in our First Friday Arts segment.

We invite arts organizations across the region to phone in with details of arts happenings in September.

Grab a phone and call 800-838-3760 to add to the list if you know of an art or music event. If you want to get onto the e-blast that invites the phone calls in advance, email JX@jeffnet.org.

