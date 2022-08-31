Smoky and still on the move: Rum Creek fire update

The Rum Creek fire in Josephine County was a bit of a sleeper in its early days, slowly rolling down the hill to the Rogue River from the south. That changed the weekend of August 27-28, when the fire blew up and began expanding rapidly.

Now it is responsible for the death of one firefighter, the loss of several buildings including a home, and the closing of recreational activity on the Rogue itself. The fire has crossed the Rogue from west to east, near the beginning of the wild and scenic section of the river.

We get an update on the fire from Marcus Kauffman, a public information officer with the Oregon Department of Forestry.