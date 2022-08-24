Thu 8:30 | Underground History visits with summer archaeology school at old fur-trading fort

It's been a long time since Fort Vancouver was built on the Columbia River, across from Portland. In fact, when the fort was young, there WAS no Portland, not for decades.

This summer the fort area, a National Historic Site managed by the National Park Service, is the scene of a major archaeology dig, with students carefully combing the soil for items that can help us understand the people who occupied the site.

We focus on the summer dig in this month's edition of Underground History, our joint project with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

Chelsea Rose of SOULA produces the segment; this month we hear from Chelsea and Douglas Wilson and Katie Wynia from Portland State University, who lead the dig team.