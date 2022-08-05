© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Pursuing the Perseid meteor shower, from your own backyard

Published August 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM PDT
The skies will light up in the days ahead, and with a kind of fireworks show that has no chance of starting forest fires. We think.

The show comes from the annual Perseid Meteor Shower, named for the part of the sky from which it comes: the direction of the constellation Perseus. Even if you don't know Perseus from Cassiopeia, you can enjoy the show when skies are clear.

Gary Boyle, a freelance astronomy educator, will have his eyes on the skies when the Perseid shower peaks this week.

So will Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society. We pick their brains about best techniques for enjoying the show from above.

