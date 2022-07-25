Tue 9 AM | 'True Colors' and what they mean to us

Red means hot and sexy, and blue means cool and reserved. Or does it? Maybe most brides wear white in our country, but red is the bridal color in plenty of others. And where we wear black to funerals, white is the color of mourning elsewhere.

The point is, the color choices may change, but color is a profound signal in many cultures.

Color expert Keith Recker writes about this in his lavishly illustrated new book Deep Color : The Shades That Shape Our Souls.

This is a return visit for the author, who showed off his great knowledge of color in his previous book "True Colors." We pick his brain about the cues we humans take from the hues we see.