© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | New book profiles lives and impact of Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse

Published July 22, 2022 at 9:34 AM PDT
Sitting Bull.png
Wikipedia
Sitting Bull

The embrace of land acknowledgement statements by many organizations is another step in coming to grips with the full spectrum of American history... a history in which people of European descent drove the original occupants of the land nearly to extinction.

Despite that history, there has long been a fascination with some of the notable individuals of Native America. Mark Gardner, who has long written about the West, focuses on two of those individuals in his book The Earth Is All That Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation.

The lives of the holy man and the warrior are traced through their defeat of Custer and company at Little Big Horn, to the violent ends of their lives. The author joins us for an overview.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextNative American News
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team