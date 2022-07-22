Mon 9 AM | New book profiles lives and impact of Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse

The embrace of land acknowledgement statements by many organizations is another step in coming to grips with the full spectrum of American history... a history in which people of European descent drove the original occupants of the land nearly to extinction.

Despite that history, there has long been a fascination with some of the notable individuals of Native America. Mark Gardner, who has long written about the West, focuses on two of those individuals in his book The Earth Is All That Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation.

The lives of the holy man and the warrior are traced through their defeat of Custer and company at Little Big Horn, to the violent ends of their lives. The author joins us for an overview.