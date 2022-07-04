© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

July 5 - 8 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Celebrating the mountebanks and doughfaces who have occupied the White House

Published July 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM PDT
ed battesella

Our Independence Day weekend celebration goes into a fourth day, with the JX on the air, but with previously-aired material.

In this hour, we observe a true all-American activity: calling our leaders nasty names.

Ashlander Ed Battistella, just retired from Southern Oregon University, is the author of Dangerous Crooked Scoundrels: Insulting the President, from Washington to Trump.

There are some real high-value insults in the collection. It only stops short of Joe Biden because he was not yet elected when Ed Battistella visited for this interview.

