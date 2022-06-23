Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar observes Daly Days in Lakeview

Bernard Daly did well in Lake County, Oregon, and wanted to make sure that other people who grew up there would have the opportunity to prosper.

So before he died in 1920, Daly--physician, rancher, banker, and politician--set up a scholarship fund. To this day, graduates of the three public high schools in Lake County can get a boost toward a life with more education and less debt.

The story of the scholarship and its creator--a story that extends back to Ireland in the potato famine--is told in the new book Bernard Daly's Promise: The Enduring Legacy of a Place-Based Scholarship.

Daly Days are going on this weekend, we revisit our interview with Sam Stern, Dean Emeritus of Education at Oregon State University, the author.