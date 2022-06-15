Thu 8:30 | Grueling trail runs in Siskiyous boost people of Ukraine

Officially, SOB stands for Siskiyou Outback, a series of trail races of varying lengths starting and ending at the lodge at Mount Ashland.

The longest is 100 kilometers, and we're willing to bet that a few participants will find other things for SOB to stand for. All races begin on July 9th this year, and there is a benefit component, with funds designated to help the people of war-torn Ukraine.

Yaroslav Vedmid from Ukraine ran the 100K last year; he visits along with Siskiyou Outback officers Rob Cain and Hal Koerner.

