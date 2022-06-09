© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Libraries offer literature to de-mystify communities of color

Published June 9, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
We live in a very white region, and some towns have no real communities of color. So how to make the broader community aware of people they don't often meet on the streets?

Libraries can help, and the Roseburg library is working on just such a program. The library secured a grant for outreach programs to expose readers to minority communities through literature.

Alma Rose Alvarez from Southern Oregon University has been tapped to lead a program on Mexican/Chicano people.

She and Roseburg library director Kris Wiley visit with details.

