Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Design and identity explored in Culture & Tech Decoded

Published June 8, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw.jpg

Once upon a time, you had to hire an artist to make fancy graphics. Clearly, that once upon a time was before computers could help even a middling artistic talent make great-looking graphic designs.

We explore the intersection of technology, design, and identity in this month's edition of Culture & Tech Decoded, our exploration of trends and issues around technology through a cultural lens.

Samuel Campbell and Precious Yamaguchi, return with Sam Hayes-Hicks (they/them), who teaches in Emerging Media and Digital Arts at Southern Oregon University.

Sam, Precious and Samuel explore the subject area in this chat.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
