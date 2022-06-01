Thu 8 AM | Ashland High students finalists in NPR Student Podcast Challenge

It's thrilling for those of us in the audio programming business to hear the work of the next generation.

NPR recently announced the finalists in its annual Student Podcast Challenge. And the high school division reveals two top entries from our region, from Mendocino and Ashland.

We visit with the Ashland students who submitted a highly-regarded podcast. The AHS Truth to Power club scored with Tea, Toast and Truth: Connecting Through Climate Change.

It's a return visit for the club; students Mira Saturen and Mirandah Davis-Powell talk about their work, accompanied by teacher and club advisor Shane Abrams.