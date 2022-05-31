© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Celebrating the PCT in a new trailside reader

Published May 31, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
We can whiz by the scenic wonders of our region on I-5, scarcely noticing the wonderful landscape. We have other options, though, including the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, nearly always referred to as "the PCT."

Maybe a million people a year visit the trail; we don't know because there's no official counting system, and the trail stretches from Canada to Mexico, with numerous places to enter and leave.

We get 60 stories of people who used it, in the new book Crossing Paths: A Pacific Crest Trailside Reader. It's something of an anniversary edition, coming ten years after the original trailside reader, and it includes prose and poetry from many writers.

Rees Hughes and Howard Shapiro edited the collection and visit with highlights from it.

