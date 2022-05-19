© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Animal groups work to bend the dog-and-cat birth rate in Siskiyou Count

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-18T075651.351.jpg

Got room in your life for a little more love? We mean the four-legged kind... Rescue Ranch in the Yreka area is a no-kill shelter that gives dogs a place to be while they wait for permanent homes.

And for the first time, Rescue Ranch is teaming up with other rescue organizations from the Northstate for a big one-day adoption shindig, "Dog Days For Summer." Saturday, May 21st, 11 AM to 4 PM, dogs of all sizes and shapes will be available in one place for adoption.

Staffers report shelters bursting at the seams at the moment, so the need is great. The Siskiyou Spay-Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP) is not part of the event, but is also working the issue, from the supply end.

Laura Finley, a Rescue Ranch board member, adds details in an interview; Alisa Frasier from SNIP lays out her group's work.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team