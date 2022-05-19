Fri 8 AM | Animal groups work to bend the dog-and-cat birth rate in Siskiyou Count

Got room in your life for a little more love? We mean the four-legged kind... Rescue Ranch in the Yreka area is a no-kill shelter that gives dogs a place to be while they wait for permanent homes.

And for the first time, Rescue Ranch is teaming up with other rescue organizations from the Northstate for a big one-day adoption shindig, "Dog Days For Summer." Saturday, May 21st, 11 AM to 4 PM, dogs of all sizes and shapes will be available in one place for adoption.

Staffers report shelters bursting at the seams at the moment, so the need is great. The Siskiyou Spay-Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP) is not part of the event, but is also working the issue, from the supply end.

Laura Finley, a Rescue Ranch board member, adds details in an interview; Alisa Frasier from SNIP lays out her group's work.