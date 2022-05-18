Thu 9 AM | Rogue Valley author exhorts readers to reach for 'Biggest Fullest Brightest'

It is a statement that can wound: "I don't understand you."

Matthew Reynolds heard variations of that, or at least implications of it, through much of his life. Reynolds, a performer and former teacher in the Rogue Valley, is of mixed race, and gay.

He writes of the things he had to work through in his own life, and encourages readers to do the same, in his book Biggest Fullest Brightest: Shifting the Consciousness of Humanity. It's about really getting to the nub of what you believe and WHY you believe it.

We welcome Matt Reynolds back to the JX to talk about putting his life and his philosophy on paper.