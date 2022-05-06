© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Oregon Fire Marshal's office invites public to brush up on wildfire prep

Published May 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-05T153121.063.jpg

It may be running late, but fire season will eventually begin in Oregon. And the Office of the State Fire Marshal is working in advance of the season, offering webinars to get Oregonians up to speed on wildfire preparedness.

Three still remain in the series of four, on home fire ignition, fire resistant plants, and evacuation procedures. Anyone in Oregon can view the webinars for free.

Kyle Reed is a Fire Risk Reduction Specialist with the OSFM; we pick his brain about some of the basics in getting ready for what we hope does not happen.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team