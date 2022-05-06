Mon 8 AM | Oregon Fire Marshal's office invites public to brush up on wildfire prep

It may be running late, but fire season will eventually begin in Oregon. And the Office of the State Fire Marshal is working in advance of the season, offering webinars to get Oregonians up to speed on wildfire preparedness.

Three still remain in the series of four, on home fire ignition, fire resistant plants, and evacuation procedures. Anyone in Oregon can view the webinars for free.

Kyle Reed is a Fire Risk Reduction Specialist with the OSFM; we pick his brain about some of the basics in getting ready for what we hope does not happen.