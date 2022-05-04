Thu 9 AM | You think that's funny? Depends upon your politics

The political right gets angry, the left gets funny. That's the frequent take, anyway--that all the good comedians are liberals.

Matt Sienkiewicz, an Associate Professor and Chair of the Boston College Communication Department, finds the take is not entirely true, and becoming less so all the time. He delves into the comedy ecosystem of the American right wing in his book with Nick Marx, That's Not Funny: How the Right Makes Comedy Work for Them.

Greg Gutfeld and Joe Rogan are just two examples of many. We hear more in a chat with Matt Sienkiewicz.