Mon 8 AM | SOU campus speaker has a strategy for winning the 'War on Truth'

For a brief period, it seemed like the term "fake news" was accurate, used to describe made-up stories that circulated on social media.

But in the hands of Donald Trump and other political figures here and abroad, it became a term of abuse for news stories that were true, but not helpful to the political figures. The most careful, accurate journalism can now be derided in two syllables.

Jonathan Rauch, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, has a strategy for responding. He delivers it in a lecture called Staying Real: The War on Truth – And How to Win It, coming to Southern Oregon University as part of its campus theme presentations on Disagreement.

We get a preview in Rauch's visit to the JX.