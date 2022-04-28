© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Back to the (real) woods for the Oregon Country Fair in July

Published April 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
So many things absent during the two years of the COVID pandemic are coming back to life. The Oregon Country Fair is among them, returning to its regular site near Veneta the weekend after the Fourth of July.

OCF is unique among Oregon events, having started as a renaissance fair when hippies roamed the Earth, and keeping a very similar vibe for more than half a century since.

The 21st century does intrude: plans call for either COVID vaccinations or negative tests to gain entry.

Kirsten Bolton is the Executive Director of the big party in the woods; she joins us to talk about the plans taking shape.

Oregon Country Fair
