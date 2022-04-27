Thu 9 AM | Why we love get-rich-quick (or slow) tales, and what it's really like

We love the stories of people moving from rags to riches. The stories have been a staple of American life for as long as there's been a country.

But is making the turn onto Easy Street all it's cracked up to be?

What is it really like to have no particular responsibilities, and a whole lot of money to spend on whatever comes into your mind? Mother Jones senior editor Michael Mechanic gives us an idea, in his book Jackpot: How the Super-Rich Really Live—and How Their Wealth Harms Us All. Harms us?

Aside from the fact that a huge chunk of the population possesses NO wealth, and that we spend $81 Billion a year on lottery tickets?

The author visits to share the wealth from his reporting.