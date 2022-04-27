© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Why we love get-rich-quick (or slow) tales, and what it's really like

Published April 27, 2022
We love the stories of people moving from rags to riches. The stories have been a staple of American life for as long as there's been a country.

But is making the turn onto Easy Street all it's cracked up to be?

What is it really like to have no particular responsibilities, and a whole lot of money to spend on whatever comes into your mind? Mother Jones senior editor Michael Mechanic gives us an idea, in his book Jackpot: How the Super-Rich Really Live—and How Their Wealth Harms Us All. Harms us?

Aside from the fact that a huge chunk of the population possesses NO wealth, and that we spend $81 Billion a year on lottery tickets?

The author visits to share the wealth from his reporting.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
