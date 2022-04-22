© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 8:30 | After two years off, OFF is back in Ashland

Published April 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM PDT
If you're looking for mainstream entertainment, walk on past the Oregon Fringe Festival.

OFF works to live up to its name, offering diversions that run a bit to the fringe-y end of things. And it is back in Ashland with in-person events this year, while some offerings will still be available through Zoom.

There will be many events to experience, April 27 through May 1. Our exploration of the various offerings begins with the sort-of musical program Gesture, which is more about movement than music, and A Brief Encounter, a photographic exhibition that invites participants into the photographs.

Gesture's Jade Hails and Kaya Doolaege of A Brief Encounter are the guests.

