Wed 9 AM | The black-and-white division of Americans held prisoner in England

Published April 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-19T091331.451.jpg

They were Americans and they were prisoners. That's the starting point: 5,000 men captured by the British during the war of 1812 and confined in Dartmoor Prison, a bleak complex of stone buildings near Plymouth, England.

900 of the men were Black, and the white prisoners demanded segregation of the races, decades before Jim Crow laws made such divisions mandatory among free Americans.

The story is told in great detail by historian Nicholas Guyatt in his book The Hated Cage: An American Tragedy in Britain's Most Terrifying Prison.

The author pays a visit to lay out the facts of the remarkable story.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
