Mon 9 AM | The refugee who turned a soccer team into an educational empire

Published April 8, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-08T083642.508.jpg

Luma Muffleh was herself a refugee, a gay woman who could no longer live in repressive Jordan.

It was soccer that led her to help other refugees in the United States, when she learned that few of them could read a word in English. The soccer team led to a much bigger effort to give quality educations to traumatized refugee children.

Muffleh tells the story in Learning America: One Woman's Fight for Educational Justice for Refugee Children.

The author shares details on the Exchange.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team