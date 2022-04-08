Mon 9 AM | The refugee who turned a soccer team into an educational empire

Luma Muffleh was herself a refugee, a gay woman who could no longer live in repressive Jordan.

It was soccer that led her to help other refugees in the United States, when she learned that few of them could read a word in English. The soccer team led to a much bigger effort to give quality educations to traumatized refugee children.

Muffleh tells the story in Learning America: One Woman's Fight for Educational Justice for Refugee Children.

