Mon 8:30 | Oregon enhances help for mobile home fire victims

Published April 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Representative Pam Marsh will be hosting two forums in mid-April to provide information about new home replacement assistance, energy efficiency and fire hardening.

The events in English will be on Wednesday, April 13, 6:00-7:30 p.m. The link to watch: https://bit.ly/3N8YSa6 and in Spanish on Thursday, April 14, 6:00-7:30 p.m. The link to watch: https://bit.ly/3iJlPTg.

The forums will provide an update and new information on programs for fire survivors, including Oregon’s newly revamped housing replacement assistance through Oregon Housing and Community Services and ACCESS; energy efficiency programs available from Energy Trust of Oregon and Oregon Department of Energy; and a fire hardening incentive offered by Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.

Rep. Marsh visits to tell us who will be there and who will be helped.

