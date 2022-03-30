Thu 8 AM | Big subjects in short films: abortion and fly fishing at AIFF

The topic of abortion can lead to an argument, a very long one in the United States, with a lot of detail. Filmmaker Emily Goss decided to make a very simple and short film about the subject.

"A Little House in Aberdeen," at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, lasts only as long as the procedure itself, focusing on the woman.

In another film, the documentary "Life and the Art of Fly Fishing," Mindy Blair shares her passion for fly fishing with her kids. It goes beyond fishing; the skills learned in and along the stream can help navigate obstacles and solve problems elsewhere in life.

Katie Falkenberg is the filmmaker who latched onto Mindy's story; she and Emily Goss visit to talk about big stories in short time slots.

