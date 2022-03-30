© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Big subjects in short films: abortion and fly fishing at AIFF

Published March 30, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
movie_film.jpg
JanBaby/Pixabay
/

The topic of abortion can lead to an argument, a very long one in the United States, with a lot of detail. Filmmaker Emily Goss decided to make a very simple and short film about the subject.

"A Little House in Aberdeen," at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, lasts only as long as the procedure itself, focusing on the woman.

In another film, the documentary "Life and the Art of Fly Fishing," Mindy Blair shares her passion for fly fishing with her kids. It goes beyond fishing; the skills learned in and along the stream can help navigate obstacles and solve problems elsewhere in life.

Katie Falkenberg is the filmmaker who latched onto Mindy's story; she and Emily Goss visit to talk about big stories in short time slots.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team