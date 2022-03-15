Anima Mundi presents new works by composers of color

The knock on major works of music is that there are lots of them by dead white guys.

But lots of people create music, and Ashland-based Anima Mundi ("the soul of the world") Productions set out to highlight the works by not-dead, not-white guys.

Anima Mundi's concert series for this year is titled We Cannot Walk Alone. It features seven new works composed by people of color.

The first concert, coming to Ashland and streaming online March 20th, puts soprano Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas onstage in recital with pianist Dr. Artina McCain.

We visit with the two performers, and with Ethan Gans-Morse, the Executive Director of Anima Mundi.

