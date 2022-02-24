© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
One fish, two fish: Redfish Music Festival gets a head start on season

February 24, 2022
Summer is a long way off, but the Redfish Music Festival is getting warmed up ahead of time.

The summer festival in Port Orford is scheduled for the end of July and the beginning of August, but some preseason events are drumming up interest and dollars.

The next is a session called "Dueling Violins," set for the Rogue Playhouse in Gold Beach on Saturday afternoon (February 26th).

The concert features Violinists Fritz Gearhart and Anthea Kreston performing duos written over the last 300+ years.

Fritz, the director of the festival and fresh off a performance in Eugene, joins us for some details on the festival and the various events.

