Report details worsening homeless crisis, California and Oregon still struggling

Homelessness in Oregon grew by almost 14% between 2023 and 2024, with a total of 22,875 people unhoused. California saw an increase of about 3%, with 187,084 homeless people total. Nationally, homelessness increased by 18%, to the highest number ever recorded.

Most homeless people in both states are unsheltered, meaning they spend their nights in places like cars, public parks or abandoned buildings.

In both states, more than 30% of homeless people experienced chronic homelessness, with California alone accounting for 44% of all people experiencing chronic homelessness nationally. The state did see a decrease in its number of chronically homeless people.

This data comes from an annual point in time count, conducted last January. According to a HUD press release, "This report reflects data collected a year ago and likely does not represent current circumstances, given changed policies and conditions."

There are some bright spots in the data. For example, both Oregon and California reduced their number of unaccompanied homeless youth and their number of homeless veterans.

Far Northern California reduced its number of homeless veterans by about 18%. The region also decreased its overall homeless population by almost 5%.

Nationally, homeless veterans dropped to the lowest number on record. "These declines are the result of targeted and sustained funding to reduce veteran homelessness," the report reads.

"Homelessness continues to rise and increase at ever-higher numbers nationwide, but we are seeing signs of progress in California," California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press release. "We have turned the tide on a decades-long increase in homelessness – but we have more work to do."

Back in June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Grants Pass’s ban on homeless people camping in public, upending how cities can enforce their public camping laws and address the homeless crisis.

Since then, cities have differed in their approaches. Grants Pass moved homeless residents to two campsites and recently allocated money for a shelter. In Yreka, officials are waiting for a new shelter to open before they sweep encampments.

Another point in time count to reassess the crisis will be conducted later this month.