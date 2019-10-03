Wyden Uncertain Of McConnell's Handling Of Impeachment Process

“Expect the unexpected” in any impeachment process going forward, says U.S. Senator Ron Wyden.



The Oregon Democrat says he’s not sure what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell intends to do should the House vote to charge President Trump.

McConnell - a Kentucky Republican - has said that he’d have “no choice” but to take on the impeachment matter if that happens, but Wyden is skeptical.

“It’s not clear exactly what he is talking about, because there would be ways based on what some experts are saying, to have a vote and try to end it very quickly without a fair opportunity for all sides to really be heard.”

With Republicans holding a majority in the U.S. Senate, political analysts say it’s unlikely that they’d approve removing Trump from office.

Copyright 2019, KLCC.

