Spring has sprung! Energetic gardeners are busy right now, taking advantage of the growing season just begun.

Master Gardeners in Jackson County and elsewhere are sharing their expertise, albeit in ways limited by the Covid-19 outbreak and its shelter-in-place requirements. If you've thought that one day you'd work on a garden, this might be the day, while you're at home.

Master Gardener Lynn Kunstman visits with some tips on getting into gardening.