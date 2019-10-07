Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Stories Of Southern Oregon: FFA Teacher Looks Ahead

  • FFA students gather in Florida, 1947.
    State Library and Archives of Florida, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53520418

Our guests in the monthly Stories of Southern Oregon segment tend to be people who made a living on the land, or are descended from families who did. 

This month's guest is focused on the future more than the past.  Even the word "future" appears in Jeremy Kennedy's title, since he's the Future Farmers of America (FFA) teacher at Phoenix High School. 

He visits to talk about his work and his view of the future of Rogue Valley agriculture. 

Maureen Flanagan Battistella, the curator of SOSO, also joins us in the studio.  

 

