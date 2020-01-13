Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Stories Of Southern Oregon: Extending Help To Agriculture

By 8 minutes ago
  • SOREC

You can live an urban lifestyle in the region, but not in many places.  We're surrounded by open country, much of it farmed. 

And farmers can use a little help every now and then with practices and procedures, which are available from the Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center, SOREC. 

This month's Stories of Southern Oregon, compiled by Maureen Flanagan Battistella, focuses on SOREC's history and future.  Richard Roseburg, a soil scientist, is the current boss. 

He visits to talk about the mission of his and other Extension offices.  Maureen returns as well.  
 

Tags: 
Stories of Southern Oregon
agriculture

Related Content

Stories Of Southern Oregon: From Scotland With Love

By Nov 11, 2019

Some of the many vineyards that dot the region grow grapes where pear trees stood until recently.  Not so with Troon Vineyard in the Applegate Valley. 

What was once a cattle ranch became a vineyard in the early 70s, at the hands of Scottish immigrant Dick Troon. 

Oregon Farm Bureau Boosts Local Food Choices

By Jul 19, 2019
Nelsen Family Farm

The drive to get people to eat food grown near their homes continues to produce new initiatives.  The Oregon Farm Bureau, which already celebrated agricultural producers through "Oregon's Bounty," just added a new searchable directory to the online publication. 

One of the beneficiaries is the Nelsen family of the Illinois Valley.  Maybe you saw their farm stand, advertising "Sweet Cron."  The misspelling certainly draws attention. 