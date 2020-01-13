Tue 8:30 | Stories Of Southern Oregon: Extending Help To Agriculture

You can live an urban lifestyle in the region, but not in many places. We're surrounded by open country, much of it farmed.

And farmers can use a little help every now and then with practices and procedures, which are available from the Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center, SOREC.

This month's Stories of Southern Oregon, compiled by Maureen Flanagan Battistella, focuses on SOREC's history and future. Richard Roseburg, a soil scientist, is the current boss.

He visits to talk about the mission of his and other Extension offices. Maureen returns as well.

