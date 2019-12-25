Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu | Boxing Day specials

Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, has a special significance on the Exchange.  Our staff takes the day off and pulls a couple of shows out of the storage boxes for your listening pleasure.  

At 8: some of the really bad ideas of science, boiled down to a list of seven.  Physician and vaccine inventor Paul Offit takes up the subject in his book Pandora's Lab. 

At 9: The First Lady and her lady friend.  Eleanor Roosevelt and her beloved friend Lorena Hickok are profiled in today's terms--meaning not as a scandal--in Susan Quinn's book Eleanor and Hick.  The thousands of letters the two women left behind proclaim their true feelings.  
 