Thu | Boxing Day specials

Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, has a special significance on the Exchange. Our staff takes the day off and pulls a couple of shows out of the storage boxes for your listening pleasure.

At 8: some of the really bad ideas of science, boiled down to a list of seven. Physician and vaccine inventor Paul Offit takes up the subject in his book Pandora's Lab.

At 9: The First Lady and her lady friend. Eleanor Roosevelt and her beloved friend Lorena Hickok are profiled in today's terms--meaning not as a scandal--in Susan Quinn's book Eleanor and Hick. The thousands of letters the two women left behind proclaim their true feelings.

