Thu 9 AM | How To Win An Argument With A Science Doubter

How To Win An Argument With A Science Doubter

By 1 hour ago
  Energy Hog being proven wrong.
    Energy Hog being proven wrong.
    GreenStar/Pixabay

Science makes mistakes, no question.  The Earth at the center of the universe?  Now THAT was a major goof. 

But science corrected it, and that's what science does.  Lee McIntyre, who researches the philosophy and history of science at Boston University, praises the reliance upon evidence in his book The Scientific Attitude: Defending Science from Denial, Fraud, and Pseudoscience

It's a handy book to have around in a time of climate deniers, flat-earthers, and other people who dispute the standing evidence. 

The author visits with highlights.
 

science
global warming

