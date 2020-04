The limits of both educators and students are being tested like never before in the slow-motion disaster that is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers can only teach, and students, can only learn, from afar. Which makes hands-on learning nearly impossible.

Still, somehow the manufacturing program at Grants Pass High School has managed to turn out surgical masks for Asante Health System as part of an online course for students.

School district rep Kristin Hosfelt visits with details.