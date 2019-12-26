Fri | A Long Christmas Weekend

The Christmas holiday extends a bit longer for the Exchange staff. Instead of a live show today, we present a couple of interviews from our archives.

At 8: Michael Copperman now teaches at the University of Oregon, but he volunteered for Teach for America and ended up in one of the poorer parts of the country. He tells the story of that time and how much he learned from his students in the book Teacher: Two Years in the Mississippi Delta.

At 9: the changes in the map of the world, and the people affected by those changes. Nick Middleton, a British geographer, lists examples both sad and whimsical in his book An Atlas of Countries That Don't Exist: A Compendium of Fifty Unrecognized and Largely Unnoticed States. Grab a map and follow along.