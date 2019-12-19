Fri 8 AM | Student Loan Intel From "Free The Facts"

Student loan debt is not only a factor in society today, it has a hand in reshaping society. High debt loads are cited as reasons why millennials in particular are staying with their parents longer, buying homes later.

One in four Americans owes money spent on college, one in three millennials. The nonprofit Free the Facts is making presentations on student loans to college students across the country.

FtF Senior Policy Advisor Tom Church joins us to talk about the information the group communicates... and the goal behind it.