Fri 8 AM | First Friday Without The Arts

April gets a first Friday, just like any month. But coronavirus concerns mean this month does not get a First Friday, with capital letters.

First Friday Art walks are cancelled, and other arts events have been postponed or cancelled. So let's talk... we invite arts organizations to call and tell us how they are coping with the social distancing regime.

And we want to hear from you: in the absence of live music, live theater, or even cinema, what are you doing for diversions in this time? Grab a phone, call 800-838-3760 (or email JX@jeffnet.org for the phone-shy).

Let's have a community conversation on coping with coronavirus.