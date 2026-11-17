The latest race for Oregon governor was the second most expensive in state history at a cost of more than $40 million, according to campaign finance records.

It’s bested only by the $70 million spent on the one that preceded it in 2022, which included most of the same contenders: former House Speaker and now-Gov. Tina Kotek, and then-Republican representative and now outgoing-state Sen. Christine Drazan. The addition in 2022 of a nonaffiliated third candidate, former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson, further drove up spending, and Johnson alone brought in nearly $18 million in donations.

Money that poured into Kotek’s latest campaign from labor unions, Democratic governors and more — topping $20 million — was roughly a third less than what she raised during her first campaign. She notably lost out on an endorsement and financial backing from the Oregon Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, which donated nearly $400,000 to her campaign in 2022.

Still, Kotek won reelection by a larger margin than in 2022, and by the largest margin in an Oregon governor’s race in nearly 30 years.

Contributions to Kotek’s latest bid were not just meant to shore up her seat against a familiar contender, donors said, but to counter spending by Republicans who saw Kotek’s seat as vulnerable, and one that could be gained by the party. Ahead of the election, Kotek was polling as one of the least popular governors in the country.

“The DGA (Democratic Governors Association) invested $5 million into this race, successfully blocking national Republicans from an opportunity to go on the offense against an incumbent Democratic governor,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, chair of the Democratic association, in a statement.

Beshear noted that the stakes in Oregon governor’s races are high given that every one of them for the past two decades has been decided by a single-digit margin.

In 2022, Kotek won by just 4 percentage points. In the latest election, Kotek won by more than 9 percentage points. Even with the gains, Kotek was the only Democratic governor on the ballot nationwide who underperformed Vice President Kamala Harris in their state.

Of the more than $22 million that business groups, trade associations and more gifted to Drazan for her campaign — on par with what she raised in 2022 — nearly a-quarter came from a late nearly $6 million donation from the Republican Governor’s Association. The association did not respond to the Capital Chronicle’s requests for comment.

One of Drazan’s other major donors, the Associated General Contractors Oregon-Columbia chapter, gave $700,000 to her campaign hoping she’d boost business development incentives and roll back some Democrat-led business requirements. The group was behind a legal challenge that blocked Kotek’s 2024 executive order mandating most state construction projects be done with union labor.

Josh Tompkins, the chapter’s CEO, said the donation was worth it despite Drazan’s loss.

“They were very intentional about the contributions and other resources that we put toward Sen. Drazan’s campaign,” he said of his organization’s members. “I don’t know that our membership, the contractors that make up our membership, really dwell on anything like this. It’s usually ‘just move forward.’”

GOP, unions, industry spent big on legislative, governor races

Drazan and Republican candidates around the state received generous donations from the Bring Balance to Salem Political Action Committee, founded in 2021 with the goal of growing the number of Republicans in Oregon’s government.

Among the PAC’s largest contributors are Sierra Pacific Industries, one of the largest timber companies in the country, and Phil Knight, a Nike co-founder who also sent seven-figure donations to Drazan and Besty Johnson in their 2022 gubernatorial bids. Knight did not donate to Drazan in the latest election cycle, but gave the Balance PAC $3 million in 2025.

The PAC spent more than $460,000 on Drazan’s campaign, but its largest donations went to Republicans in the state’s most competitive legislative races.

Of the seven candidates the PAC spent on in the most recent campaign cycle, only one of them was elected: Republican Courtney Bangs, a former Clatsop County commissioner who will represent the 16th Senate District, succeeding outgoing Sen. Suzanne Weber, a Republican from Tillamook.

The Oakland-based North Coast States Carpenters Union made the single largest recorded campaign donation in state history this election cycle, though not to any one candidate. The group gave $10 million to the Building a Stronger Oregon PAC, which is controlled by the union, to contribute to a long-term effort to support candidates in the state who support their priorities, including better workplace safety protections and restrictions against uncertified workers.

It’s the last election when such large contributions from political committees, labor unions, trade associations and individuals will be allowed under Oregon law.

In 2024, following that record 2022 campaign spending in the Oregon governor’s race, the state Legislature passed a law backed by campaign finance reform advocates that puts Oregon in alignment with nearly every other state by setting limits on campaign contributions.