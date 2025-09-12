The Oregon Senate’s top 3 Democrats received bomb threats Thursday

Three senior Democrats in the Oregon state Senate received emailed threats Thursday morning – false claims that bombs were lodged in their home mailboxes.

Among those to receive the phony threats were Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, and Senate Majority Leader Kayse Jama, D-Portland. According to the Oregonian/OregonLive, which first reported on the threats, Senate President Pro Tem James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, was the third member to receive a message.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB State Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, was among top Senate Democrats that received emailed threats on Thursday.

“Explosives Technicians responded to all three locations and conducted thorough checks,” Oregon State Police Lt. Casi Hegney wrote in an email to lawmakers explaining the incidents Thursday afternoon. “All threats were determined to be false, and no explosive devices were located.”

The threats come at an extremely tense time in national politics – a day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated on a Utah university campus. While a motive has not been conclusively established and the killer remains at large, the murder has drawn concerns from across the political spectrum that it could incite further violence. Some members of Congress have canceled public appearances as a precaution.

“While these incidents fortunately turned out to be unfounded, we recognize that these types of messages can create stress and fear,” Hegney, the state law enforcement official, wrote Thursday. “We are aware of the heightened tensions that exist both locally and nationally right now, and we understand that news of these threats can be unsettling for those who work in and around the [Oregon State] Capitol.”

Wagner’s office declined to provide details of the threats beyond the state police email Thursday evening.

“Let me express my deepest gratitude to the Lake Oswego Police for its swift response to the threat on myself and my family, as well as the other law enforcement agencies which responded to threats today,” Wagner said in a statement. “Acts and threats of political violence have no place in our democracy. In this dark moment, we must seek the common humanity in one another and work toward healing our nation.”

Jama similarly thanked law enforcement for a “swift and professional” response.

“We can oppose each other’s ideas without resorting to violence and intimidation,” he said in a statement.

The threats Thursday targeted the three top Democrats in the state Senate, and two of the state’s only Black lawmakers. The email from state police did not indicate any threatening emails sent to House members. It was not immediately clear whether any Republicans received threats Thursday.

State police are working with the FBI to investigate the matter.

While rare, threats are not unheard of in Oregon politics.

Last year, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office briefly shut down phone lines, after a rush of threats.

The callers in that case were swayed by social media posts suggesting then-Presidential Candidate Donald Trump had been excluded from Oregon’s voter’s pamphlet. In reality, Trump’s campaign declined to appear in the document.

