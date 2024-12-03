© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
New bills would set aside $25 million for California to sue the Trump Administration

CapRadio | By Megan Myscofski
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:47 AM PST
California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks to the dais of the State Assembly during the assembly's Organizational Session in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Rich Pedroncelli Pool
/
AP Photo
California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks to the dais of the State Assembly during the assembly's Organizational Session in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

The California Legislature kicked off a special session Monday with two bills aimed at preparing the state for future litigation against the incoming Trump administration.

Democratic state lawmakers say the money is needed especially if the next federal government moves to roll back reproductive rights or protections for immigrants.

Los Angeles Democratic Assembly member and chair of the budget committee Jesse Gabriel introduced the bills, which together would set aside about $25 million to create a litigation fund.

“We have the second largest justice department in the country, after the federal department of justice,” he said. “We have an ability here to make a real difference with this litigation in a way that a lot of other states can’t.”

Gabriel said that’s a modest amount in the context of California’s budget.

“But we think it’s a really good investment. In part, because part of what we’re doing here is protecting California tax payers,” he said.

Gabriel said that’s because the Trump Administration could follow through on a threat to withhold federal aid, for example if there’s a natural disaster in California.

Republican Assembly leader James Gallagher of Yuba City said he doubts the Trump Administration would withhold those funds.

“The reality is, all it’s doing is giving more money to government lawyers at a time when people are struggling with the worst cost of living,” he said.

California filed over 100 lawsuits against the last Trump Administration and won many. It spent about $42 million.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s office says intends to sign the bills if they pass in time for President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day – January 20th.

Megan Myscofski
Megan Myscofski is a statehouse/politics reporter at CapRadio, a JPR news partner. Previously, she covered public health at KUNM in New Mexico and Economics at Arizona Public Media in Tucson.
