Californians on parole for felonies are voting for the first time in a presidential election

Sacramento State has a program to support students who’ve been incarcerated called Project Rebound.

Program Housing Coordinator Harold Jordan helps students register to vote and generally get the word out that they can. He has also been incarcerated for a felony in the past.

“I think that it empowers somebody, you know?” he said. “They're no longer voiceless.”

Four years ago, Californians voted to give people on parole for felony convictions the right to vote through Proposition 17. That means people are exercising that right for the first time in a presidential election this year.

“Not being able to voice my opinion, or have my voice heard through a vote was very discouraging,” he said, adding that there have been elections and ballot measures he wishes he could have weighed in on.

He also said voting is really important to transitioning to life outside of prison.

“It’s part of becoming a productive student, returning to society, you know paying your taxes when you have employment, being able to vote,” he said.

Tens of thousands of Californians are on parole.

Close to half of U.S. states allow people to vote once they leave prison, like California.

Maine and Vermont are the only two states where criminal convictions don’t affect a person’s right to vote, even if they’re currently serving a sentence.

In about a dozen others, the state might never restore that right for a person again.

