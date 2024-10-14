Oregonians have until Tuesday to register to vote. Here’s what you need to know

With Election Day rapidly approaching, registering to vote in Oregon might look a little different this year.

Gov. Tina Kotek recently paused the Motor Voter program , meaning residents will no longer be automatically registered when they receive a state identification card. Since 2016, Oregonians have been automatically registered when they receive or renew their state driver’s license.

All voters in Oregon wanting to receive a mail-in ballot for this election now must register by 11:59 p.m. PDT on Oct. 15. Ballots will be mailed out throughout the week and election officials encourage voters to mail them back as soon as possible.

Those who haven’t already registered in Oregon must have a state-issued driver’s license or identification card, and can register at the Oregon Secretary of State’s website .

Voters can also use the same link to check their registration status and update their address, if necessary. If the address is not current or deliverable, the ballot will be sent back and the voter will be listed as inactive.

This story comes from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

