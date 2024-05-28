© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Last week's primary election tracking to having lowest turnout in Oregon history

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Bryce Dole
Published May 28, 2024 at 5:46 PM PDT
Outside, a large, square silver metal box next to a road. On it are some red stars and the words, "Jackson County. Official Ballot Drop Box."
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
One of the official ballot drop boxes outside the elections office in Medford, Ore. May 8, 2024.

As of Tuesday morning, only 33.6% of the state’s registered voters had returned their ballots.

This year’s primary election is on track to see one of the lowest voter turnouts in Oregon’s history.

As of Tuesday morning, only 33.6% of the state’s registered voters had returned their ballots.

Ballots are still being counted, but the total so far is slightly less than 2018, when the state saw the lowest voter turnout rate since 1960.

Tuesday is the last day for the state to receive valid postmarked ballots by mail.

Politics & Government Oregon NewsElection 2024VotingVoting by mail
Bryce Dole
Bryce Dole is a JPR content partner from Oregon Public Broadcasting. Bryce was raised in Southern Oregon and graduated from the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication.
