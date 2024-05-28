Last week's primary election tracking to having lowest turnout in Oregon history

This year’s primary election is on track to see one of the lowest voter turnouts in Oregon’s history.

As of Tuesday morning, only 33.6% of the state’s registered voters had returned their ballots.

Ballots are still being counted, but the total so far is slightly less than 2018, when the state saw the lowest voter turnout rate since 1960.

Tuesday is the last day for the state to receive valid postmarked ballots by mail.

