Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert takes immediate medical leave of absence

Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert is one of two moderate supervisors on the controversial five-person Board of Supervisors in far Northern California.

Her medical leave of absence is due to a ruptured disk in her back and probable surgery.

She said in an interview Wednesday she doesn’t know how long the absence will be.

Shasta County Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert.

"I have an injury, and I have to address it and seek treatment," she said.

The board, with a far-right majority, has made news for ordering the hand-counting of election ballots due to unfounded claims of election fraud. In response, the state made hand-counting illegal in most elections. The chaos on the board has led to an exodus of top staff in recent years, according to county employees.

Rickert is supposed to face a runoff election in November against Corkey Harmon, a local business owner. She said it remains to be seen if she’ll run.

The county said Rickert has not vacated her seat, so they don’t anticipate appointing a replacement or substitute for her.

She said she might be able to respond to emails or attend some meetings virtually during her leave.

"We do wish her a speedy recovery and prompt return," a county spokesperson said a statement.