Californians vote down sports betting propositions

Proposition 26 would have allowed in-person sports betting on tribal lands and roulette and craps at tribal casinos. Voters said “no” by 70%.

Proposition 27 would have allowed online sports betting throughout the state. Residents voted down that proposition by more than 80%.

Money raised by Prop 26 would have gone toward gambling prevention programs, implementation of the sports wagering rules, and to the state’s general fund.

Money raised by Prop 27 would have been used for homelessness issues and tribal economic development.