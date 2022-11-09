© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government

Californians vote down sports betting propositions

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published November 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM PST
092122-SPORTS-BETTING-RP-AP-CM.jpg
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP Photo
An iPad displays potential bets at the Golden 1 Center's Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge in Sacramento on March 19, 2019.

Voters in California have rejected two statewide sports betting propositions by wide margins.

Proposition 26 would have allowed in-person sports betting on tribal lands and roulette and craps at tribal casinos. Voters said “no” by 70%.

Proposition 27 would have allowed online sports betting throughout the state. Residents voted down that proposition by more than 80%.

Money raised by Prop 26 would have gone toward gambling prevention programs, implementation of the sports wagering rules, and to the state’s general fund.

Money raised by Prop 27 would have been used for homelessness issues and tribal economic development.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media. Jane recently earned her Master's in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
