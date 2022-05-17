Hey Southern Oregon! Here are your 2022 primary election results

Below is a list of the contested seats in Southern Oregon in the 2022 primary, in which two or more candidates are vying for the same office. Many races are uncontested and the candidates will automatically move on to the November general election.

Unofficial results as of 9:00 p.m. May 17, 2022

Governor

The AP has called the Democratic Oregon governor’s primary for Tina Kotek.

Kotek was speaker of the house in the Oregon House of Representatives since 2013, before stepping down this year to focus on the governor’s race. This has been the first open governor primary in Oregon since 1994, when John Kitzhaber won his first election.

Democratic candidates

Republican candidates

U.S. Senate

The AP has called the U.S. Senate Democratic primary for Ron Wyden.

Incumbent Ron Wyden enjoys fairly high approval ratings across the state, which reflected on his landslide victory in the Democratic primary. Oregon voters haven’t elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 2002.

Democratic candidates

Republican candidates

U.S. Representatives

2nd District

The AP has called the 2nd District U.S. Representative Republican primary for Cliff Bentz. An expected win for incumbent Bentz, it’s likely he’ll continue on to win the general election in November – his district is the only Republican U.S. Representative seat in the state.

Democratic candidates

Republican candidates

4th District

Democratic candidates

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Nonpartisan

Christina E Stephenson had a commanding lead on Tuesday night as labor commissioner. She must earn more than 50% of the primary votes in order to avoid a run-off election with the second highest vote-getter in the general election.

Southern Oregon ballot measures

6-194: Coos County tax on short-term lodging

Shall Coos County collect a 9.5% tax on short-term lodging in the Charleston Area as defined in County Ordinance 21-10-004L?

10-185: Allowing county resources to incorporate Douglas County into the Idaho state border and be subject to Idaho’s laws.

Shall county resources be used to incorporate Douglas County within Idaho State’s border and thereafter be subject to Idaho’s laws?

18-121: Create a board to study the benefits of moving Klamath County’s border to within Idaho.

Should a Board be created to study state border relocation benefits for Klamath county citizens?

State Senators

3rd District

Randy Sparacino took a commanding lead over Kevin Christman on Tuesday night. If he wins, Sparacino will face Democrat Jeff Golden who has served Southern Oregon since 2018.

Republican candidates