Politics & Government

Hey Southern Oregon! Here are your 2022 primary election results

Jefferson Public Radio | By JPR News Team
Published May 17, 2022 at 8:40 PM PDT
Ballot box.jpg
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR
An Ashland resident drops off her ballot at the Ashland Library on May 17, 2022.

Oregon counties are still processing ballots from Tuesday's mail-in election. Unofficial results from state and local elections will be updated daily. Certified results will be posted by June 13th.

Below is a list of the contested seats in Southern Oregon in the 2022 primary, in which two or more candidates are vying for the same office. Many races are uncontested and the candidates will automatically move on to the November general election.

Unofficial results as of 9:00 p.m. May 17, 2022

Governor

The AP has called the Democratic Oregon governor’s primary for Tina Kotek.

Kotek was speaker of the house in the Oregon House of Representatives since 2013, before stepping down this year to focus on the governor’s race. This has been the first open governor primary in Oregon since 1994, when John Kitzhaber won his first election.

Democratic candidates

Dem gov.png

Republican candidates

Gov Republican.png

U.S. Senate

The AP has called the U.S. Senate Democratic primary for Ron Wyden.

Incumbent Ron Wyden enjoys fairly high approval ratings across the state, which reflected on his landslide victory in the Democratic primary. Oregon voters haven’t elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 2002.

Democratic candidates

US Senator Dem.png

Republican candidates

US Sen GOP.png

U.S. Representatives

2nd District

The AP has called the 2nd District U.S. Representative Republican primary for Cliff Bentz. An expected win for incumbent Bentz, it’s likely he’ll continue on to win the general election in November – his district is the only Republican U.S. Representative seat in the state.

Democratic candidates

US rep 2 Dem.png

Republican candidates

US REP 2 Rep.png

4th District
Democratic candidates

US Rep 4 dem.png

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Nonpartisan

Christina E Stephenson had a commanding lead on Tuesday night as labor commissioner. She must earn more than 50% of the primary votes in order to avoid a run-off election with the second highest vote-getter in the general election.

Screen Shot 2022-05-17 at 8.09.35 PM.png

Southern Oregon ballot measures

6-194: Coos County tax on short-term lodging 
Shall Coos County collect a 9.5% tax on short-term lodging in the Charleston Area as defined in County Ordinance 21-10-004L?

Coos County measure.png

10-185: Allowing county resources to incorporate Douglas County into the Idaho state border and be subject to Idaho’s laws. 
Shall county resources be used to incorporate Douglas County within Idaho State’s border and thereafter be subject to Idaho’s laws?

Douglas super idaho.png

18-121: Create a board to study the benefits of moving Klamath County’s border to within Idaho.
Should a Board be created to study state border relocation benefits for Klamath county citizens?

Klamath Super Idaho.png

State Senators

3rd District

Randy Sparacino took a commanding lead over Kevin Christman on Tuesday night. If he wins, Sparacino will face Democrat Jeff Golden who has served Southern Oregon since 2018.

Republican candidates

state senator 3rd republican.png

Politics & Government Top StoriesOregon NewsElection 2022Appfeed
JPR News Team
