Calena Reeves is a graduate of the Sociology and Anthropology program at Southern Oregon University. She got her start at JPR working at our front desk as a student and was hired full-time in 2019 as our main point of contact with listeners. She's become our jack-of-all-trades and now also works in accounting/finance, marketing and assists with event planning and broadcast production. When she isn't working she can be found cooking, sculpting, dancing or spending time outdoors.