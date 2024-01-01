© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
On-air Program Underwriting

Underwriting announcements inform JPR listeners about your business or organization and describe the products and/or services it provides to the community. Because JPR broadcasts few underwriting announcements per hour, your message doesn’t need to compete within the cluttered environment of commercial media – it stands out and is heard.

For additional information, including rates and broadcast guidelines, contact us by emailing jprinfo@sou.edu or call 541-552-6301.