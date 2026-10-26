Harry Kane becomes first Englishman in 25 years to win Ballon d'Or

LONDON — Harry Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday thanks to his prolific scoring last season.

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country last campaign — he was Europe's top scorer — and smashed scoring records in Germany for Bayern Munich and at the World Cup, where he captained England to a third-place finish.

The 33-year-old Kane says winning the prestigious individual award was built on so much more.

"Anything is possible with hard work, when no one else is watching, to go through the ups and downs, to learn through resilience, determination and self-belief," an emotional Kane said in a message to young players, after reflecting on his early career struggles.

"My journey wasn't straightforward. I wasn't the kid who went straight to the top. I had to experience the downs," he added. "I had to fight my way to be the very best right now. I hope that can give you inspiration as well."

Kane was followed in the voting by Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal — voted best young talent for a third straight year — 2024 winner Rodri and record eight-time winner Lionel Messi.

Kane thanked his teammates, coaches, parents, children — "It's past your bedtime" — and wife Kate, " my best friend. We've been through ups and downs for sure. You're my biggest supporter. You always want the best for me."

Kane led Bayern to the Bundesliga and German Cup double, scoring a hat trick against Stuttgart in the cup final. Bayern also reached the Champions League semifinals.

At the World Cup, he scored six times to pass Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading World Cup scorer and placed himself among the all-time top five in tournament history. His lineup lost to Argentina in the semifinals but beat Mbappé's France for third place, England's best World Cup placing in 60 years.

An Englishman hadn't won the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

"It's massive for England, for our country. (The ceremony) being here in London was a good omen for me," Kane said. "It's been too long. Certainly (there have been) incredible English players... To put us back on the map, to put us here with this trophy I'm extremely proud. Playing for England is my biggest honor, the thing I love to do the most."

England coach Thomas Tuchel told Kane the Three Lions are "lucky to have you as our leader."

"I ran out of superlatives to describe your performances a long time ago, but I'm delighted to see that you have now been formally recognized by the football world," Tuchel said.

Fans packed the streets and climbed light poles near the London Palladium, where the event was held, for a glimpse of the arriving athletes. Kane stopped to sign autographs on his way in.

They stayed through the ceremony and chanted Kane's name as he left the theater near Oxford Circus after midnight.

Kane planned to celebrate with family and friends, but just a little.

"We have a cup game on Wednesday so it can't get too messy," Kane said, noting he has an early Tuesday flight back to Munich in time for team training.

Monday's ceremony was held in London for the first time in recognition of the inaugural winner 70 years ago, England's Stanley Matthews in 1956.

Kin Cheung / AP Spain's London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas wins the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 .

Putellas hat trick of awards

Earlier, Spain star Alexia Putellas won her record-equaling third women's Ballon d'Or after leading her former club Barcelona to multiple trophies last season including the Women's Champions League.

Putellas, who joined London City Lionesses in the offseason, also helped Spain win the Women's Nations League last December.

The 32-year-old midfielder ended Spain teammate Aitana Bonmati's three-year reign.

Putellas won the prestigious award in 2021 and 2022, tore her ACL and saw Bonmati rise to stardom. Bonmati, who completed her women's Ballon d'Or three-peat in 2025, was not on this year's shortlist after breaking her leg in December.

There wasn't a women's Ballon d'Or until 2018, when Ada Hegerberg won it.

Putellas urged young players to approach the sport with "love and passion."

"Believe in yourself, that's the most important thing," she said. "If you have a dream, go for it, even if at some point you have to start from zero."

Putellas had joined Barcelona in 2012 and called her time at the Catalan club "something special."

"I'm really grateful for having 14 seasons as a player (at Barcelona)," she said. "What I experienced last year was like a perfect story."

Copyright 2026 NPR